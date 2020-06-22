Surat: Nearly 300 workers of diamond units in Gujarat's Surat city have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 10 days, following which fresh restrictions have been imposed on the industry's operations, an official said on Monday.

As part of the new curbs, three main diamond trading markets will remain shut twice a week, while canteens of all the diamond polishing units will remain closed on all days to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said.

"In the last 10 days, nearly 300 workers of diamond units in the city have tested positive for coronavirus," Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said.

In view of this, representatives of the Surat Diamond Association held a meeting with the civic chief on Monday.

They unanimously agreed to keep the three main diamomd trading hubs in Mahidharpura, Mini Bazar and Choksi Bazar shut on Saturdays and Sundays till the situation improves, Pani told reporters after the meeting.

"If one COVID-19 case emerges in any unit, then that particular floor or section will be shut for a week. If three COVID-19 cases emerge, then the entire unit or factory will be shut for one week. The diamond units have also been asked to close their canteen facilities to minimise human-to-human contact," he said.

The diamond polishing units have also been asked to ensure proper ventilation in their premises for the staff, the official said.

To reduce congestion and contact of employees with each other, the diamond units have been asked to either call workers in shifts everyday or on alternate days, said Pani.

"The diamond association also gave an assurance that all diamond packets will be sanitised to contain the spread of coronavirus. Joint teams of the Surat Diamond Association and the municipal corporation will conduct inspection to make sure the new guidelines are strictly followed," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated