India has witnessed a big jump in its single-day coronavirus cases on Thursday. After a gap of 34 days, India's single-day Covid cases have breached the 10,000-mark. As per the latest data by the Union ministry of health, India recorded 13,154 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the daily active cases shot up to 5,400. The number of omicron cases has also surged to 961, of which 320 have been discharged. However, the daily fatality count was low as compared to yesterday's figures. On Thursday, India's Covid-related deaths stood at 268. Overall 4,80,860 people have died due to Covid-19 as per the official figures. The cumulative recoveries from the infection have risen to 3,42,58,778. With this, India's total Covid-19 has reached 34.82 million.

The daily positivity rate has increased to 1.10% while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.76%.

India has administered 143.75 crore of Covid vaccine doses in 348 days. Cumulatively, 84.13 crore people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 59.61 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

Maharashtra recorded a spurt in Covid-19 cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron on Wednesday. State capital Mumbai also recorded a sharp rise in Covid cases by clocking 2,510 infections, the highest daily addition since May 8.

National capital Delhi also witnessed a rise in Covid-19 cases as well as the positivity rate for the last 10 days. Delhi reported 923 fresh cases--the highest since May 30 even as the city government decided to continue with existing restrictions under the 'yellow alert'.

After six months, the positivity rate crossed 1% as it was recorded at 1.29%.

The number of coronavirus cases nearly doubled in Haryana during the 24-hour period, with Gurgaon seeing a huge spike of 151 infections out of the total 217 cases reported in the state on Wednesday.

Gujarat also reported 548 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, crossing the 500-mark for the first time after more than six-and-a-half months.

The state had last reported more than 500 cases at 544 on June 10. On June 9, 644 coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat. the state also reported 19 new cases of the Omicron variant yesterday.

At present, Delhi (263), Maharashtra (252), Gujarat (97), Rajasthan (69), and Kerala (64) are among the top-5 states with the highest Omicron cases in the country. Punjab was the latest state to report single omicron case on Wednesday.

Here's a state-wise list of Omicron cases in India

Delhi- 263

Maharashtra- 252

Gujarat- 97

Rajasthan- 69

Kerala- 65

Telangana- 62

Tamil Nadu- 45

Karnataka- 34

Andhra Pradesh-16

Haryana- 12

West Bengal- 11

Madhya Pradesh- 9

Odisha- 9

Uttarakhand- 4

Chandigarh- 3

Jammu & Kashmir- 3

Uttar Pradesh- 2

Goa- 1

Himachal Pradesh- 1

Ladakh- 1

Manipur- 1

Punjab- 1

