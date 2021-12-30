India has witnessed a big jump in its single-day coronavirus cases on Thursday. After a gap of 34 days, India's single-day Covid cases have breached the 10,000-mark. As per the latest data by the Union ministry of health, India recorded 13,154 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the daily active cases shot up to 5,400. The number of omicron cases has also surged to 961, of which 320 have been discharged. However, the daily fatality count was low as compared to yesterday's figures. On Thursday, India's Covid-related deaths stood at 268. Overall 4,80,860 people have died due to Covid-19 as per the official figures. The cumulative recoveries from the infection have risen to 3,42,58,778. With this, India's total Covid-19 has reached 34.82 million.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}