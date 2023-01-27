After 37 yrs Thane's construction firm to compensate for failure to execute sale deed for flats2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Advocate Sarjine told the forum that in 1986 the complainants had booked flats, each measuring 410 sq ft, in the company's housing scheme at Vasai in Palghar district
The Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on Friday ordered a construction firm and its associate to pay ₹30,000 each to a group of 45 people. The forum directed the construction firm to do on failure to execute sale deeds against the purchase of flats in their scheme at Vasai in Maharashtra in 1986.
