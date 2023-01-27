The Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on Friday ordered a construction firm and its associate to pay ₹30,000 each to a group of 45 people. The forum directed the construction firm to do on failure to execute sale deeds against the purchase of flats in their scheme at Vasai in Maharashtra in 1986.

The forum president V C Premchandani, and its member Poonam V Maharshi ordered Paranjape Construction Company and its partner Jayant Moreshwar Paranjape, to jointly make the payment within 30 days of the order. The order was was passed on January 13.

The complaints were represented by Advocate Ashwini Sarjine. However, the opponents did not remain present for the hearing and the matter was decided ex-parte against them.

In her submission, Advocate Sarjine told the Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum that in 1986 the complainants had booked flats, of 410 sq ft, in the company's housing scheme at Vasai in Palghar district. They had paid ₹95,000 each as booking amount for the purchase of flats.

She said that even as the complainants started living in the flats 26 years ago, the company has so far not executed the sale deed. Therefore, the complainants had issued a legal notice to the opponents for not executing the sale deed or alternatively refund the amount as per the market rate of the properties.

But since the opponent did not comply with the notice, the present complaint has been filed. In its order, the forum pulled up the opponents, saying they indulged in "unfair trade practice", The opponents failed to appear for the proceedings and did not file their defence.

Hence, the contentions made by the complainants against opponents are proved against them, it said. The forum asked the opponents to pay ₹30,000 to each complainant towards their litigation charges. They were also directed to execute the sale deed.