Luxury train, Palace on Wheels, will reportedly alter its route after 42 years as it will make the journey to the sacred Indian cities--Ayodhya, Kashi, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Traditionally, the award-winning Palace of Wheels has covered destinations like Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ranthambore National Park, and Agra.