Amitabh Kant resigns as G20 sherpa, begins new journey after 45 years of govt service, says ‘incredibly thankful…’

Former NITI Aayog Chief and India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant has resigned from the post, and begun a new journey, “after 45 years of dedicated government service”, he said in a social media post on June 16.

“My New Journey: After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life. I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life,” he stated.

Writing on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he also expressed thanks, “I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for accepting my resignation as G20 Sherpa and for having given me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives and contribute to the growth, development, and progress of India. “I am grateful to all my colleagues,peers and friends for their patience, understanding, and support.”

“I now look forward to contributing to India’s transformational journey towards Viksit Bharat by facilitating and supporting free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey,” he added on X.

On India's G20 Presidency… In another longer post on professional networking site LinkedIn, Amitabh Kant wrote about his experiences during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, and his tenure as CEO of the planning commission — NITI Aayog.

“Leading India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 was a significant milestone in my career. Despite complex global challenges, we achieved unanimous consensus on the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, and refocused attention on key developmental issues,” Kant said.

He added that India’s G20 presidency was “people-centric and inclusive” and strengthened “cooperative federalism, celebrated local culture, and upgraded infrastructure nationwide”.

“We also successfully ensured the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, fulfilling India’s commitment to global equity and the voice of the Global South,” he added.

On being CEO of NITI Aayog… In the LinkedIn post, Kant furher listed out the “path-breaking programs” he lead as CEO of NITI Aayog. “I had the privilege to lead path-breaking programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, which transformed lives of common citizens in 115 of India’s most underdeveloped districts. We helped lay the foundations for India’s digital public infrastructure and pushed policy reforms across sectors—ranging from manufacturing through PLI schemes to innovation through the Atal Innovation Mission and sustainability through the Green Hydrogen Mission and Advanced Chemistry Cells. These efforts positioned India as a leader in innovation and climate action,” he stated.

He also spoke of his tenure as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion, driving key initiatives like Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, and Startup India.

Amitabh Kant reminisces journey in government service “My journey began in Kerala, where I learned the value of grassroots development. From the “God’s Own Country” campaign to rejuvenating Calicut city by reviving Mananchaira Maidan, removing vast encroachments, expanding Calicut Airport and working closely with fishing community — these experiences shaped my career. Later, in the Ministry of Tourism, we initiated the “Incredible India” campaign—born from the belief that travel & tourism has the best multiplier impact on jobs and growth,” he wrote.