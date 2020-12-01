Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >After 9 months, medical, paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopen today
All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown

After 9 months, medical, paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopen today

1 min read . 11:23 AM IST PTI

All medical and paramedical colleges were closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes

All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from Tuesday by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from Tuesday by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar had ordered the opening of the medical colleges from December 1.

Already degree, diploma and engineering colleges started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis.

According to sources in the Directorate of medical education, all necessary precautions have been taken in the medical colleges such as usage of face masks, hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance. The faculties, staff and the students have been asked to produce a negative RT-PCR test report to attend the classes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.