After a day's break, Congress resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala

Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday began at 6.30 am from Perambra junction and reached Amballur junction at 10 am for a morning break. It will now resume at 5 pm from Talore Bypass junction.
After a day's break, Congress on Saturday resumed its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra junction in the Thrissur district of Kerala. A large group of Thrissur people came out to support Rahul Gandhi in the padayatra.
The yatra began at 6.30 am from Perambra junction and reached Amballur junction at 10 am for a morning break. It will now resume at 5 pm from Talore Bypass junction after which the leaders, workers, and supporters of the party are scheduled to take an evening break at Swaraj Round road at Vadakkumathan South Gate at 7 pm.
All the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra shall stay at Thope Stadium in Thrissur as the 3,500-km padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir reaches its 16th day. It aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months.
From Kerala, the padayatra will traverse through the state for the next few days and will reach Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days and cover a distance of 25 km every day.
The yatra took its 'much-deserved break' right before the day of filing nominations for the Congress President elections in the national capital on Saturday. The nomination process will be concluded on September 30. The polls are scheduled to take place on October 17 and the result will be declared on October 19.
The elections that might see Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot as contenders for the position of Congress President.
While some anticipate a colossal change in the party's functioning, as Congress is set to get a non-Gandhi president for the first time since 1998, others believe nothing will change irrespective of the election.
However, some also believe that a non-Gandhi as president would only create a parallel power structure within the already frail party. Gandhi's have held the reins of the party for the past 24 years.