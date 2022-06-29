After a gap of two years, Amarnath Yatra sets to begin tomorrow. Details here

The Jammu and Kashmir government had cancelled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in 2020 and 2021
The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage is a 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha sends off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Jammu base camp on Wednesday. Pilgrims reached Jammu late Tuesday night in Jammu for the yatra, which is commencing on June 30, after a gap of two years.
The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage is a 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.
The Ramban district administration officials in Jammu and Kashmir have made all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of the Amarnath Yatries during their Yatra (pilgrimage) starting from Wednesday from Jammu, on the 66 Km journey from Nashri to Banihal.
In addition to this, the DRDO hostels have also been prepared for the devotees. "DRDO hostel is ready in both the base camps for Amarnath Yatris. We have made arrangements for the pilgrims to stay. Langar, medical, communication, and sanitation facilities for the pilgrims have been done here," said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.
Additional District Commissioner, Ramban, Harbans Lal who is also the Nodal Officer for Amarnath Yatra in Ramban district said that as many as 1,005 toilets excluding mobile toilets have been arranged for the Yatris along the NH44 as well as in the shelter sheds.
He said that specially designated water supply has been made for the pilgrims. CCTV cameras have been installed for the security of 'Yatris' (tourists).
Besides this, signboards and a public address system have been made for providing necessary information for pilgrims.
In addition to this, Police Control Rooms and Joint Control Rooms the Helpline, and District Emergency Operation Centre numbers have also been established.
In the Ramban district along the NH-44, as many as 33 Langars by various religious and philanthropic organizations are all set to serve the pilgrims.
Besides this, there would be beds for night stays and free medicines in case of emergency. Nodal Officers have been deputed for ensuring the smooth running of langars. Besides langars, many wayside eateries and food joints have been established.
security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir with special emphasis on the use of over 130 sniffer dogs on the vehicle routes heading towards the shrine to ensure safe pilgrimage amid heightened terror threats.
