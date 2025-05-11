‘After 1000 years if...’: Donald Trump 'proud' of India-Pakistan ceasefire, ‘will work on Kashmir solution’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will work with both India and Pakistan "to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir." In his latest post on TRUTH, Trump praised India and Pakistan for reaching an understanding and stopping the "current aggression" at the borders.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead t the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," Trump posted on Sunday.

Trump also said he was “proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision.”

‘After a thousand years…’ On the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Trump said, "Additionally, I will work with you both [India and Pakistan] to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir."

By mentioning “thousand years”, the US President reiterated his earlier claim that “Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that.”

Trump to increase trade with India, Pakistan Trump further promised to increase trade "substantially" with India and Pakistan. "While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations," the US President said.