Delhi High Court is all set to resume its physical functioning, starting from Monday. The functioning of the high court was restricted to urgent matters from 16 March, 2020.

Since March last year, the high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing and subsequently, a few benches started holding physical courts everyday on a rotation basis. Some of them were also holding hybrid proceedings, wherein lawyers have the option to attend the hearing via video conference instead of appearing in person.

All judges of the high court would hold physical hearing of cases from Monday.

"Limited numbers of litigants who are appearing in person and/or required to appear in compliance of the court's order/directions be permitted in the court premises," according to a notification issued by the high court administration on 12 March.

The high court earlier had issued certain guidelines to be followed upon resumption of physical court hearings from 15 March, including that visitors and advocates shall maintain social distancing as per government norms.

A circular issued by the administration branch of the high court earlier had said entry of litigants will be regulated as it was during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period and facilitation counter/pass counter will also function in a normal manner.

"All the visitors, including lawyers, shall maintain social distancing as per norms/protocol issued by the government of India/ Delhi government and or this court," it had said.

