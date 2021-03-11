Mumbai woke up to the appearance of a monolith -- a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously popped up and disappeared across the world -- in suburban Bandra's Joggers Park on Wednesday.

Local corporator Asif Zakeria tweeted about it on Thursday morning. The three-sided structure, made of polished stainless steel, is marked with geographical coordinates for notable national parks across the country like Ranthambore, Kaziranga and Gir.

According to reports, the creator of the monoliths says that its purpose is to spark a conversation about wildlife conservation.

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation did not offer any comment about the installation coming up in the popular garden, according to news agency PTI.

This is the second such installation that has appeared in the country after one was spotted in a garden in Ahmedabad last December.

However, unlike in other parts of the world, the mystery around the object had not lasted long as it was disclosed that a private company installed it.

The company had made any announcement regarding the structure to keep the mystery alive.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries.

