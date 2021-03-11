The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries
Mumbai woke up to the appearance of a monolith -- a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously popped up and disappeared across the world -- in suburban Bandra's Joggers Park on Wednesday.
Local corporator Asif Zakeria tweeted about it on Thursday morning. The three-sided structure, made of polished stainless steel, is marked with geographical coordinates for notable national parks across the country like Ranthambore, Kaziranga and Gir.