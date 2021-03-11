After Ahmedabad, mysterious monolith now appears in Mumbai Park

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries
Mumbai woke up to the appearance of a monolith -- a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously popped up and disappeared across the world -- in suburban Bandra's Joggers Park on Wednesday.
Local corporator Asif Zakeria tweeted about it on Thursday morning. The three-sided structure, made of polished stainless steel, is marked with geographical coordinates for notable national parks across the country like Ranthambore, Kaziranga and Gir.
