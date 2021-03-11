Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >After Ahmedabad, mysterious monolith now appears in Mumbai Park

After Ahmedabad, mysterious monolith now appears in Mumbai Park

Monolith
1 min read . 12:05 PM IST Staff Writer

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries

Mumbai woke up to the appearance of a monolith -- a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously popped up and disappeared across the world -- in suburban Bandra's Joggers Park on Wednesday.

Mumbai woke up to the appearance of a monolith -- a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously popped up and disappeared across the world -- in suburban Bandra's Joggers Park on Wednesday.

Local corporator Asif Zakeria tweeted about it on Thursday morning. The three-sided structure, made of polished stainless steel, is marked with geographical coordinates for notable national parks across the country like Ranthambore, Kaziranga and Gir.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Work from hime: 85% of women faced challenges, says SCIKEY report

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST

Zomato staff booked for 'assaulting' model in Bengaluru

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar 2021 nominations: Where to watch

1 min read . 11:53 AM IST

Bhagavad Gita inspires India to help humanity with Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi

1 min read . 11:31 AM IST

Local corporator Asif Zakeria tweeted about it on Thursday morning. The three-sided structure, made of polished stainless steel, is marked with geographical coordinates for notable national parks across the country like Ranthambore, Kaziranga and Gir.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Work from hime: 85% of women faced challenges, says SCIKEY report

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST

Zomato staff booked for 'assaulting' model in Bengaluru

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar 2021 nominations: Where to watch

1 min read . 11:53 AM IST

Bhagavad Gita inspires India to help humanity with Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi

1 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

According to reports, the creator of the monoliths says that its purpose is to spark a conversation about wildlife conservation.

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation did not offer any comment about the installation coming up in the popular garden, according to news agency PTI.

View Full Image
Monolith
Click on the image to enlarge

This is the second such installation that has appeared in the country after one was spotted in a garden in Ahmedabad last December.

However, unlike in other parts of the world, the mystery around the object had not lasted long as it was disclosed that a private company installed it.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company had made any announcement regarding the structure to keep the mystery alive.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.