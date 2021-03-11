After Ahmedabad, mysterious monolith now appears in Mumbai Park

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries

Mumbai woke up to the appearance of a monolith -- a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously popped up and disappeared across the world -- in suburban Bandra's Joggers Park on Wednesday.

According to reports, the creator of the monoliths says that its purpose is to spark a conversation about wildlife conservation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation did not offer any comment about the installation coming up in the popular garden, according to news agency PTI.

View Full Image Monolith Click on the image to enlarge

This is the second such installation that has appeared in the country after one was spotted in a garden in Ahmedabad last December.

The company had made any announcement regarding the structure to keep the mystery alive.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries.

