Between 2009-10 and now, the government has infused over ₹1.10 lakh crore into the ailing airline. This includes ₹54,584 crore as cash support and ₹55,692 crore as loan guarantee. While this will be the first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable and will give it access to more than a hundred planes, thousands of trained pilots and crew, and lucrative landing and parking slots all around the world. Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata founded the airline in 1932. It was called Tata Airlines then. In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India and in 1948, Air India International was launched with flights to Europe.

