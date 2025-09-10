After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his publicity and personality rights. His petition calls for blocking of offending websites, removal of infringing URLs, and directions to intermediaries like Google and YouTube to take down unlawful content, PTI reported.

Bachchan’s counsel argued that the unauthorised use of his name, likeness, and AI-generated fake material is part of a larger trend of online fraud targeting celebrities. Advocate Dhruv Anand, on record for the actor, further claimed that one such platform was even selling merchandise in his name, misleading users into believing it had his endorsement.

The plea also seeks liberty to extend the order to “John Doe” defendants—unidentified parties who may in the future misuse his persona. Such injunctions are often used in intellectual property and personality rights cases to curb not just known infringers but also potential offenders.

During the hearing, Justice Tejas Karia asked Bachchan’s counsel to respond to the court’s queries and listed the matter for 2:30 pm. The actor was represented by advocates Pravin Anand, Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, and Dhruv Anand.

The move comes a day after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan filed a similar plea against the website aishwaryaworld.com and other infringers. Her counsel, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, told the court that the website falsely projected itself as her “only authorised and official website”, published personal details and unauthorised images, and even sold merchandise such as T-shirts priced up to ₹3,100 and mugs featuring her likeness. He described the misuse as “derogatory, defamatory, and a direct assault” on her dignity.