After allowing 100% occupancy in theatres, govt issues guidelines

The government on Sunday issued guidelines on preventive measures to contain spread of coronavirus in cinema halls and theatres following the Ministry of Home Affairs ' decision to permit 100% seating capacity in these entertainment facilities.

However, no exhibition of film shall be allowed in containment zones and the States/UTs may consider proposing additional measures as per their field assessment. “Now Cinema halls can operate with full capacity. Sanitisation and COVID protocols will have to be adhered to but people can buy food from the stalls inside the theatres. The restrictions put in place due to covid-19 are on the verge of ending," Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting said.

The guidelines said that there should be promotion of usage of contactless digital transactions for payments for tickets, food, and beverages etc. Sufficient number of box office counters shall be opened and purchase of tickets at the box office shall be open throughout the day and advance booking shall be allowed to avoid crowding at the sale counters, the guidelines state.

At the onset, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) clarify that all COVID related safety measures must be adhered to inside the premises. The General Guidelines specify that respiratory etiquettes must be followed including usage of face masks, adequate social distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times, spitting will be prohibited and usage of Aarogya Setu app will be encouraged. According to the guidelines, thermal screening of visitors would be carried out at entry and exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding.

“Sufficient time interval between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience. Staggered show timings shall be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding," the guidelines read.

Stressing on the sanitisation of the entire premises, the SOP frequent sanitization of the entire premises, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact, e.g. handles, railings, etc. shall be ensured and auditorium shall be sanitized after every screening. The SOPs have also laid down specific measures for creation of public awareness against COVID by display of Do’s and Don’ts throughout the premises by way of announcements, standees, posters etc.

Along with cinema halls, the home ministry also allowed swimming pools to open last week in full capacity. Till now cinema halls, theatres and swimming pools were functioning at 50% capacity. The covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country though at a slower pace. Around 83.72% of the daily new cases are from 7 States and UTs od 13,073 cases registered in last 24 hours. Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 6,282. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,630, while Tamil Nadu reported 505 new cases. 127 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

Six States/UTs account for 74.02% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (42). Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths and West Bengal and Chhattisgarh individually reported 9 casualties, the government said. The total tally of covid-19 cases on Sunday reached 1,07,47,383 and the toll mounted to 1, 54,313.

The active cases as on Sunday were 1,68,784) which is the 1.57% of India’s Total Positive Cases. 79.69% of the total active cases are constituted in 5 states/UTs. Two states alone, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for a bulk (69.41%) of India’s total active cases, according to the union health ministry. Public health experts have said that allowing entertainment and other activities to open may help boosting the economy however crowd management will remain a challenge and utmost caution should be exercised while permitting opening up of theatres.

“In view of the lower positivity rate and death rate due to Covid, it is now safe to open up all commercial activities with maximum precautions. In spite of new mutant virus circulating in India we have not shown any increase in cases. In most of the metro cities some level of herd immunity has reached. Therefore, it is important to open the activities so that we can test our immunity in relation to Covid-19," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

So far India has administered 37,44,334 vaccine doses to the healthcare workers as on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 2,44,307 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 5,275 sessions. Globally, India stands at the fifth position (as on 29th January, 2021) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. Over 63.34% of the total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 8 States. Uttar Pradesh accounts for the maximum share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Rajasthan and Karnataka.

