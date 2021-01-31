After allowing 100% occupancy in theatres, govt issues guidelines

At the onset, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) clarify that all COVID related safety measures must be adhered to inside the premises. The General Guidelines specify that respiratory etiquettes must be followed including usage of face masks, adequate social distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times, spitting will be prohibited and usage of Aarogya Setu app will be encouraged. According to the guidelines, thermal screening of visitors would be carried out at entry and exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding.

