After Amit Shah's jibe, Lalu says 'wiped out from Bihar, same to happen in 2024'

Lalu Prasad Yadav retorts against Amit Shah's ‘Lalu-Nitish duo will be wiped out’ remark, saying, ‘Amit Shah is perturbed as his govt was wiped out from Bihar. The same is going to happen in 2024’
A day before meeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday criticised Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on Bihar's ruling coalition. While talking reporters, the RJD chief remarked that "BJP was wiped out of Bihar" and "the same is going to happen in 2024 general elections".
"Amit Shah is perturbed. His Govt was wiped out from there (Bihar). The same is going to happen in 2024. So, he is running around & saying "jungle raj" and all that. What did he do when he was in Gujarat? There was jungle raj when he was there," RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi"
The former Bihar chief minister alleged, "Jungle raaj was in Gujarat when he was there." He further said in Hindi that "Amit Shah bilkul paglaye hue hain."
On the question of the home minister's claim that the BJP will form the government at the Centre in 2024 again and then in Bihar the next year, Lalu said, "We will see that."
With the BJP saying that Nitish Kumar will dump the RJD later in his pursuit of power, Lalu Yadav asserted they are together now.
Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav are likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday evening. Lalu Yadav, who has been fighting bad health, said, "We are making every effort for Opposition unity." He added that this will be the agenda of their meeting.
At a rally in Purnea, Amit Shah claimed that the Kumar-Lalu Prasad jodi would be destroyed (soopda saaf) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that the BJP will gain a majority by itself in the state assembly elections the following year.
Amit Shah also commented that Bihar does not want the grand alliance's "jungle raaj".
