In an ironic move, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma is now objecting Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)'s Nandini to enter the state. Karnataka's own dairy brand Nandini expanded to Kerala as it opened two outlets in the southern state. The move has however, drew flak from the local cooperative milk marketing federation.

This move comes amid the ongoing controversy of Amul being stopped in Karnataka fearing the brand will affect KMF's Nandini, a brand built by the farmers.

The KCMMF has objected to the move saying that it is concerned over the tendency of some state milk marketing federations to "aggressively enter markets outside their respective states".

"...holding that this involved total breach of co-operative spirit based on which the country's dairy sector has been organised for the benefit of millions of dairy farmers," the federation said.

Milma's chairman calls the practice 'unethical'

Kerala's own local brand Milma's chairman KS Mani, in a statement, called the practice "unethical". The tendency to enter the markets outside one's domain by opening sales outlets or roping in franchisees should be avoided. Initially, they sold only value-added products, then start selling liquid milk also and subsequently begin shop-to-shop distribution of milk.

Mani said, “The move of Amul (Gujarat Milk Co-operative Federation) to promote its staple products in Karnataka has been met with strong resistance from the stake-holders in that state. But Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation recently opened its outlets in parts of Kerala to sell its Nandini brand of milk and other products. How could this be justified? Whoever does this, it is a highly unethical practice which defeats the very purpose of India's dairy movement and harms the interests of the farmers."

This trend will only lead to unhealthy competition among states, which needs to be reined in with the Union and state governments coming together to evolve a consensus, Mani said.

"Of late, there has been a growing tendency on the part of some of the state milk marketing federations to market their staple products outside their respective domain. This grossly violates the federal principles and co-operative spirit based on which the country's dairy co-operative movement has been built and nurtured by pioneers like Tribhuvandas Patel and Dr Verghese Kurien", Mani said.

Cross-border milk marketing

Criticising the Karnataka Milk federation for opening its outlets in parts of Kerala, Milma said that this involved a total breach of cooperative spirit based on which the country's dairy sector has been organised for the benefit of millions of dairy farmers.

He also cited an agreement stating that cross-border milk marketing amounts to "blatant encroachment of the sale area of the respective state". "As per the prevailing agreement and courteous business relations existing among Milk Co-operatives, cross-border marketing of liquid milk shall be avoided as it amounts to blatant encroachment of the sale area of the respective state. Such practices from any side will jeopardise the spirit of co-operative principles that have been nurtured for a long by mutual consent and goodwill," he said.

As reported by Economic Times, Mani has also written to KMF. “In the dairy sector, all of us have to prosper by being ethical to each other," ET has reported quoting Mani. He further expected KMF to respect the same stand taken in Kerala.

Tejasvi Surya on Nandini vs Milma

Tejasvi Surya on BJP MP from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya took an indirect swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who recently visited poll bound Karnataka. The Congress leader along with state party chief DK Shivakumar and general secretary KC Venugopal visited Nandini Milk parlour in Bengaluru. He bought a Nandini ice cream and termed the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) as "the state's pride." Retweeting his tweet, Surya said that Gandhi should now intervene in Kerala for the smooth sale of Nandini.

“Glad that Rahul Gandhi thinks Nandini is the best. There is no doubt about it. I request him to intervene in Kerala for smooth sale of Nandini. If not, this will be yet another gimmick. Waiting for Rahul Gandhi to make a public announcement in Kerala for free access to Nandini," Surya tweeted.

Notably, Karnataka has been in the throes of an Amul vs Nandini row, with the Opposition -- Congress and pro-Kannada groups lashing out at the BJP government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru, alleging that it would hurt the business of the local brand Nandini. The row erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year called for cooperation between the cooperative-model-based dairy companies -- Amul and Nandini. The Opposition has alleged that the state government intends to merge Amul with Nandini, an allegation with the ruling BJP has dismissed. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, "Nandini will become the number one brand in the country but there must be no politics over Amul."