After Amul vs Nandini, Kerala milk federations now stops Nandini to enter state | Explained4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM IST
- The KCMMF has objected to the move saying that it is concerned over the tendency of some state milk marketing federations to aggressively enter markets outside their respective states.
In an ironic move, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma is now objecting Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)'s Nandini to enter the state. Karnataka's own dairy brand Nandini expanded to Kerala as it opened two outlets in the southern state. The move has however, drew flak from the local cooperative milk marketing federation.
