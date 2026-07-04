After Ayodhya Ram Mandir, now Badrinath Temple donation allegations trigger official probe

Following the allegations and arrests in connection to the fund embezzlement case at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, now the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) ordered an inquiry into similar allegations on Friday with respect to offerings received at the Badrinath Dham.

BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said that allegations regarding the same were making the rounds on social media, prompting the temple committee to take them seriously and ordering a formal probe of the same. Explanations have also been sought from the employees concerned, Dwivedi said, as per PTI.

Allegations have been circulating on social media planing one specific employee to be his 'personal secretary', a charge the BKTC president has refuted.

He asserted that if the allegations are proven during the course of the investigation, no one guilty will be spared.

Sohan Singh Rangad, the Chief Executive Officer of the BKTC, said that the committee that is carrying out the probe will submit a report based on the available CCTV footage, evidence, as well as statements from parties concerned.

Rangad stated that if any irregularities come to light, legal and departmental action will be taken against the guilty under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939, and the employee conduct rules.

He appealed to the public to refrain from spreading any unverified or misleading allegations until the investigation is concluded.

Heightened vigilance ordered at Badrinath Besides the probe, the BKTC has also issued directives for the management of donations, offerings, and other sources of revenue at all temples under its administration.

In an order issued on Thursday, 2 July, 2026, Rangad instructed all officials and employees posted at donation and offering counting centres, accounts branches, treasury sections, guest houses, and puja counters at Badrinath, Kedarnath, and all other temples managed by the committee to exercise heightened vigilance.

The directive has been forwarded to the Chairman of the Temple Committee for information and circulated to the officers in charge of Badrinath and Kedarnath, the Thali Bhent in-charge, accountants, treasurers, as well as the managers and caretakers of all guest houses for necessary compliance.

PM ‘concerned’ about Ram Mandir donation case: BJP leader Senior BJP leader and former MP Vinay Katiyar on Friday said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ram temple donations' theft issue and he "expressed concern", as per a report by PTI.

Katiyar, however, did not disclose much about their conversation.

He added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's former office-bearers Champat Rai and Anil Mishra and temple official Gopal Rao "may have escaped going to jail for now, but who knows may later still go".

Alleging financial irregularities in the functioning of the Ram temple trust, he claimed that Rai, Mishra and Rao could face imprisonment in the future if found guilty.

"It is possible that in the coming days Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra may have to go to jail," he told the news agency, adding that anyone found responsible should be sent to jail.

Calling the alleged embezzlement "an attack on the country's religious culture and the faith of crores of devotees", he said incidents of theft involving temple donations had tarnished the prestige of Lord Ram and sent a wrong message across the country.