After backlash, Karnataka to continue with 21 years as minimum age to buy liquor

A period of 30 days was given for objections or suggestions from persons likely to be affected with respect to the said draft rules. "In consideration to the objections raised by public, associations and media with respect to the said draft rules lowering the age limit from 21 years to 18 years...the draft rules published to amend Rule 10 (1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967 and substitute the words eighteen years for the words twenty-one years, has been withdrawn with immediate effect," the release added.