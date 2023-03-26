After the disqualification of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, there has been huge outrage shown by the Congress on every front, be it rallies or protests. Rahul Gandhi himself has been vocal of his disqualification from Lok Sabha, which came after his conviction in a defamation case filed against him in Gujarat High Court. Recently, Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio and added ‘Dis'Qualified MP’ in it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi updates his Twitter account bio to Dis'Qualified MP.



Congress party's Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Now, description of his Twitter account mentions about his membership of the Indian National Congress along with 'Dis'Qualified' membership of the Parliament.

In solidarity with disqualified MP, Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress is holding a Sankalp Satyargrah at Rajghat in Delhi on Sunday. Several party leaders and party volunteers reached to show their support. The Satyagrah was joined by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal. The Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat is being held for two days in protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

The party is also organising a day-long ‘Satyagraha’ in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. The protest will be carried across the nation from 10 am to 5 pm. Notably, the Delhi Police has denied permission to the party to hold protest at Rajghat in Delhi on Sunday.

After silencing our voice in Parliament, the govt has refused to let us hold a peaceful Satyagraha at Bapu’s samadhi as well.



It has become a habit for the Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on.

“After silencing our voice in Parliament, the govt has refused to let us hold a peaceful Satyagraha at Bapu’s samadhi as well. It has become a habit for the Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on,"tweeted Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

During his first press conference after disqualification, Rahul Gandhi, had said that PM Modi was scared of his questions on Adani and that the democracy was under attack.

He also alleged that the entire disqualification process against him was made to divert the attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the straightforward inquiry of the massive ₹20,000 crore that had gone to Gautam Adani's shell companies. “I'm not frightened of these warnings, exclusions, or jail terms," said Rahul Gandhi. He also went ahead by saying, that his name is not Savarkar and “it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology."