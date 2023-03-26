After being disqualified from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio to this2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM IST
After being disqualified from Lok Sabha after his conviction in defamation case, Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio and added Dis'Qualified in it
After the disqualification of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, there has been huge outrage shown by the Congress on every front, be it rallies or protests. Rahul Gandhi himself has been vocal of his disqualification from Lok Sabha, which came after his conviction in a defamation case filed against him in Gujarat High Court. Recently, Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio and added ‘Dis'Qualified MP’ in it.
