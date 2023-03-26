After the disqualification of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, there has been huge outrage shown by the Congress on every front, be it rallies or protests. Rahul Gandhi himself has been vocal of his disqualification from Lok Sabha, which came after his conviction in a defamation case filed against him in Gujarat High Court. Recently, Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio and added ‘Dis'Qualified MP’ in it.

