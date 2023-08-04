After being trolled for ‘dream to leave India’ remark, Canada student gets a job offer from Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi came in support of a Canada student who was trolled for her ‘dream to leave India’. He also offered her a job after she completes her study
An Indian woman studying in Canada had to face internet fury after her video with 'dream to leave India' comment went viral on the internet. Unexpectedly, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi turned into her favour on Thursday and even offered her a job.
"People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world." tweeted Alan Mamedi on X.
Mamedi's tweet garnered mixed reactions from users. Some applauded his move to support the woman, where as some called it a 'gimmick to earn brownie points'.
Some other X users were quick to question Mamedi for offering a job to a girl without even knowing his qualifications and skills for the job.