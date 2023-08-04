An Indian woman studying in Canada had to face internet fury after her video with 'dream to leave India' comment went viral on the internet. Unexpectedly, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi turned into her favour on Thursday and even offered her a job.

In the viral video, the student introduced herself as Ekta. Replying to a question on ‘What brought her to Canada’, she said that it was her ‘dream to leave India’.

She also added that after completing her degree in biotech in Canada, her future plan involves a career in business. Sharing her favourite thing about the country, Ekta said that she enjoys the 'scenery, sunrise and sunset'.

Little did she know that the video is set to go viral and she will end up facing criticism for her statement about her home country. However, tables turned when Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi showed up support for the young woman and urged her not to listen to the trolls. He also invited her to work with his company anywhere in the world after her studies. Alan Mamedi shunned the trollers for criticising her to work for her dreams.