An Indian woman studying in Canada had to face internet fury after her video with 'dream to leave India' comment went viral on the internet. Unexpectedly, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi turned into her favour on Thursday and even offered her a job.
In the viral video, the student introduced herself as Ekta. Replying to a question on ‘What brought her to Canada’, she said that it was her ‘dream to leave India’.
She also added that after completing her degree in biotech in Canada, her future plan involves a career in business. Sharing her favourite thing about the country, Ekta said that she enjoys the 'scenery, sunrise and sunset'.
Little did she know that the video is set to go viral and she will end up facing criticism for her statement about her home country. However, tables turned when Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi showed up support for the young woman and urged her not to listen to the trolls. He also invited her to work with his company anywhere in the world after her studies. Alan Mamedi shunned the trollers for criticising her to work for her dreams.
"People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world." tweeted Alan Mamedi on X.
Mamedi's tweet garnered mixed reactions from users. Some applauded his move to support the woman, where as some called it a 'gimmick to earn brownie points'.
Some other X users were quick to question Mamedi for offering a job to a girl without even knowing his qualifications and skills for the job.
