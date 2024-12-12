A Bengaluru techie's suicide due to alleged harassment by his wife echoes in a similar case in Delhi. Arvind Bharti left a note blaming Richa for false allegations and ongoing harassment, leading to his death on December 15, 2017, after years of distress and police neglect.

After the suicide of a Bengaluru techie over to alleged harassment by his estranged wife stunned the nation, a similar case happened in Delhi, where a man committed suicide over rape and dowry cases filed against him in 2017.

Arvind Bharti left a suicide note and accordingly had filed a police complaint Sarita Vihar Police Station that said that his wife, Richa had made false allegations against him and his family. Even after their divorce, she allegedly harassed them with fake cases, a NDTV report cited.



Arvind Bharti, who lived in Yamuna Vihar, said Richa "blackmailed and tortured" him constantly. He held her responsible for his death and expressed little faith in the police.

Bharti died by suicide on December 15, 2017. While the complaint letter was written a day before Bharti's death, it is not clear when it was submitted to the police. Richa was arrested after the incident but was later released on bail.

What the suicide note say? In his six-page suicide note to the Sarita Vihar Police, Bharti explained how his wife drove him to take the extreme step. He mentioned they married in 2008 and her behavior towards him and his family changed drastically afterward.

"She used to register false police complaints, due to which we stayed together only for a few days. She later filed a false dowry case against me. I was discharged in the case by a Delhi court in 2013," Bharti said.

He said the couple parted ways in 2016 but the alleged harassment did not stop. Richa followed him to office and coaching institute and insulted him a many times. She even lodged false complaint against him.

"The police physically and mentally tortured me and refused to register my complaint (against her). A compromise was reached and they sent me to Richa's house where her family stripped me and locked me in a room. I was neither given any water to drink nor food to eat," he said.

Bharti aslo noted Richa pressured him with her demands for money. "... I cannot even complain to anyone because I know that another false case will be filed against me," he said.

He said on one occasion, Richa told him, "You haven't been able to do anything to me. Even the police and the Human Rights (Commission) have not accepted your and your father's complaint".

He alleged that once Richa took away his bag with his office laptop, wallet, his bike documents, money and a company's invoice with a cheque of ₹ 32 lakh.