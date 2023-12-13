After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress to kick off 'UP Jodo Yatra' on December 20
The 'UP Jodo Yatra' will begin in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and culminate in Sitapur. It will be conducted under the leadership of state party chief Ajay Rai and is expected to cover 16 parliamentary constituencies.
The Indian National Congress is all set to embark on ‘UP Jodo Yatra’ from 20 December. The yatra that draws from the Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, is all set to kick off on December 20.
