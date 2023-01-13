After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress to launch another massive campaign from Jan 262 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 11:21 PM IST
After Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party will launch yet another massive follow-up campaign ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26. In this yatra, the party leaders will go door-to-door with Rahul Gandhi's letter.