After Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party will launch yet another massive follow-up campaign ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26. In this yatra, the party leaders will go door-to-door with Rahul Gandhi's letter.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “We will start the Hath Se Hath Jodo program from January 26, in which we will go door-to-door with Rahul Gandhi's letter and go to every panchayat, every block of the village. A charge sheet will also be brought against the Modi government."

He further informed that Rahul Gandhi's letter will also be written in regional languages, according to the news agency ANI.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there. The yatra is currently in the Punjab leg.

So far, the march has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana. It will now reach Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on January 20 and will conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to encourage the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

(With ANI inputs)