India has always maintained a "steadfast and consistent" position on the Russia-Ukraine war, as per which it has called for an immediate end to violence and to solve crisis via talks and diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. The foreign minister's remarks come two days after US President Joe Biden said India was an exception among Washington's allies with its "shaky" response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to AFP.
He said India has always maintained that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
"India's position on the Ukraine conflict has been steadfast and consistent. We have expressed deep concern at the worsening situation and called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities," Jaishankar said during a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
Ever since Russia's war in Ukraine, the US-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, have imposed unprecedented sanctions to cripple Russia's currency, international trade and access to high-tech goods.
Quad members including Australia, Japan and the United States have stopped buying Russian oil, though India (the 4th Quad grouping member) continues to purchase Russian oil. India has also abstained from voting against Russia at United Nations, though it has consistently advocated ending the war and redressal of issues via talks.
The foreign minister's comments came after western powers expressed deep disquiet over the fact that India has failed to criticise Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and has abstained from the votes at the UN Security Council to condemn the Russian aggression.
"In our conversations with global leaders at the highest levels, we have emphasised to all member states of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," he said, explaining India's rationale behind its position on the situation in Ukraine in various international fora and bodies reflect this reasoning.
Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken with the leadership of both Russia and Ukraine, and its neighbours as well other major world leaders since the unfolding of the crisis. "He conveyed our considered view to all parties concerned that there is no other choice but the path of diplomacy and dialogue," Jaishankar said.
Notably, Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 26 and again on March 7. He also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin at least three times on February 24, March 2 and March 7 since the start of the war.
Jaishankar also reiterated that India's topmost priority was to make sure its citizens in war-torn Ukraine are safe. "Even before the hostilities began, the safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine was our top priority. Accordingly, the evacuation of Indian nationals was undertaken on a mission mode," he said, adding that India evacuated 22,500 citizens, including 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries, from Ukraine since February.
