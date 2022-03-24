India has always maintained a "steadfast and consistent" position on the Russia-Ukraine war, as per which it has called for an immediate end to violence and to solve crisis via talks and diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. The foreign minister's remarks come two days after US President Joe Biden said India was an exception among Washington's allies with its "shaky" response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to AFP.

