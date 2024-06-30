After Bihar, portion of under-construction bridge collapses in Jharkhand’s Giridih | Watch

A portion of an under-construction bridge over the Arga River collapsed and a pillar got tilted in heavy rain in Jharkhand's Giridih district

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published03:42 PM IST
A portion of an under-construction bridge collapses in Giridih of Jharkhand
A portion of an under-construction bridge collapses in Giridih of Jharkhand

A portion of an under-construction bridge over the Arga River collapsed and a pillar got tilted in heavy rain in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday night, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

The bridge, which cost approximately over 5 crore, was being constructed to ease travel between Fatehpur and Bhelwaghati villages in Giridih's Deori subdivision. The incident took place in Deori block, around 235 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

No casualties were reported during the incident.

"The bridge is under construction. A single-span girder of the bridge collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday night, and a pillar got tilted. The contractor has been asked to rebuild the portion," PTI quoted Vinay Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Road Construction Department, Giridih.

Also Read | India’s unforgettable T20 World Cup victory celebrations in pictures

Another official said the girder's casting was done a week ago, and it needed to be strengthened for at least 28 days.

According to the locals, heavy rainfall in the area increased the speed and volume of water in the river, leading to the collapse of a section of the concrete bridge on Saturday night.

Also Read | ‘Gates Foundation has no money coming after my death’: Warren Buffett

“At around 6.30 pm, the bridge started collapsing. By the time we reached the spot, a section of the bridge had already collapsed. We also heard a loud noise as the bridge collapsed, ” one of the locals told India Today.

"A pillar of the bridge also got tiled as the girder of the bridge fell into the river," he added.

It is important to note that several bridges have collapsed in the neighbouring state of Bihar in the recent past.

Also Read | Following Google Maps, youths on way to hospital in Kerala drive car into river

On June 28, a bridge collapsed in the Bheja police station area of the Madhubani district, making it the fifth such incident to have been reported from the state in just over a week. The bridge was being constructed at a cost of about 3 crore over the Bhutahi river, which has been in spate due to torrential rains in catchment areas of Nepal.

Also Read | Bihar bridge collapse: Jitan Ram Manjhi suspects ’conspiracy’ as 5 bridges fall

Last week, one incident each of bridge collapse was reported from the Araria, Siwan and East Champaran districts while a similar mishap took place in Kishanganj on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaAfter Bihar, portion of under-construction bridge collapses in Jharkhand’s Giridih | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue