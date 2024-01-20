After Bihar, Andhra Pradesh government begins 10-day-long caste census
Andhra Pradesh caste census: Volunteers will visit every home to collect caste details, which will be verified and corrected by the village secretariat system. The census aims to address the welfare needs of castes that have not received government schemes.
The Andhra Pradesh government has started a 10-day-long of “caste survey", aimed at creating a comprehensive caste-based database of people. The comprehensive caste census will be extended if needed, Information and Public Relations (I & PR) Minister C Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said.