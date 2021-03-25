OPEN APP
A delegation of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition in Maharashtra will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today and apprise him of "facts" amid false allegations, Congress leader Nana Patole has said.

"We will keep facts before the Governor against the backdrop of false allegations levelled against the coalition," Patole stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, a BJP delegation led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, met the governor.

Patole, state Congress chief, said their delegation will be led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar too will be a part of it.

The BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to Koshyari, urging him to seek a "status report" from the state chief secretary on the law and order situation of the state.

Fadnavis told reporters that they requested the Governor to seek a detailed report as chief minister Thackeray was not taking action despite "numerous scandals" coming to light over the past few days.

Maha govt lost moral ground to remain in power: Fadnavis

"After so many incidents, the Chief Minister is silent. Pawar Sahab held two press conferences, but he just tried to protect the Home Minister. Maha Vikas Aghadi has lost the moral authority to remain in power," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference after meeting the Governor.

"If the CM is not saying anything, then the Governor, being the head of the state, should seek report and ask the Chief Minister to speak over all the issues. The main incident should be exposed but along with that bribe and transfer racket should be investigated. Those who brought this racket in the light were punished, but no discussion on those who actually did this racket," he added.

Hitting out at Congress, he said the party is silent maybe because they are getting a big part from that bribe money.

"We requested the Governor to ask for a report from the Chief Minister on various issues related to governance and COVID-19 in the state. We also requested him to intervene in corruption-related issues," BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

Meanwhile, asked about the BJP's "vasuli sarkar" (extortionist government) jibe, Patole hit back, saying the opposition party was "sharing its own experience".

"All of us know what the (previous) Fadnavis government did in Maharashtra," he said.

The BJP has been trying to corner the government over police official Sachin Waze's arrest in the Ambani security scare case, businessman Manshukh Hiran's death, corruption allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh and a purported intelligence report on `corruption' in police transfers.

With agency inputs

