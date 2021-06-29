After black fungus, another infection reported in Covid patients: Delhi hospital

Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital has reported five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) in Covid patients. "This is the first report from India of five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) related rectal bleeding in Covid immunocompetent patients," the Hospital said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Prof Anil Chopra, Chairman, Institute of Liver Gastroenterology-Ganga Ram Hospital, said that during the second wave of Covid in April-May, the hospital saw cases of CMV infection in otherwise immunocompetent patients with coronavirus.

"These patients presented with a mean of 20 to 30 days after the diagnosis of Covid-19. None of them had other predisposing immunosuppressed states accounting for this viral infection," Chopra said.

The hospital said that the Covid infection itself and the medicines used for its treatment (steroids) do suppress the immunity of patients and make them susceptible for uncommon infections with varied presentations.

"One such opportunistic infection is CMV virus. Cytomegalo virus exists in 80 to 90 per cent of the Indian asymptomatic. Clinical presentation with symptoms secondary to CMV is usually seen in patients whose immunity is compromised," the statement said.

The hospital informed that the cases were from Delhi-NCR. Out of fives cases, four had presented with lower gastrointestinal bleed that is bleeding in stools and one patient had intestinal obstruction. "Two of them had massive bleed, one requiring emergency lifesaving surgery in the form of removal of right side of the colon and one of them has succumbed due to massive bleeding and severe Covid chest disease," the hospital said.

The other three patients were successfully treated with antiviral therapy with ganciclovir, Arora said.

Cytomegalo virus is such infection after black fungus found in Covid patients.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed that the country had so far reported 40,845 cases of black fungus and 3,129 deaths due to the fungul disease.

"Total of 40,845 cases has been reported of which 31,344 cases are rhinocerebral in nature. Fatality from the infections stands at 3,129," the health minister said.

"Of the total numbers, 34,940 patients had Covid (85.5%), 26,187 (about 64.11%) were co-morbid for diabetes while 21,523 (52.69%) of those infected were on steroids. 13,083 patients were in the age group 18-45 (32%), 17,464 were in the age group 45-60 (42%) while 10,082 (24%) patients were 60+ years of age," Vardhan said.













