After Bollywood actors, now former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar approaches Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

After Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, now former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has approached the Delhi High Court for the protection of his personality rights.

Gavaskar has sought directions from the court to restrict a number of entities from using his persona without proper authorisation.

The former cricketer's petition has been listed for learing before Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora today. In his petition, Gavaskar has sought restrictions upon several entities from unauthorisedly using his name, image, likeness and other aspects of his persona.

The Delhi HC also heard the personality right suit filed by Salman Khan on Thursday, after which it ordered social media intermediaries to act within a span of three days on the petition filed by the actor.

The court directed the social media intermediaries to treat the complaint under the IT Rules, 2021.

In recent months, the Delhi HC has been playing a pivotal role in shaping the jurisprudence of personality rights of several celebrities, including the Bachchans, Khan, Anil Kapoor, as well as podcastor Raj Shamani.

The HC, in its rulings, recognised that individuals do have the exclusive right to have a say over the commercial use of their persona, especially in times when deepfakes and AI-generated content is widespread.