After Bombay, IIT-Hyderabad considering 'pure veg' section and mess: Report
IIT-Hyderabad students express concern about vegetarian meals in the upcoming semester.
While the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay was dealing with accusations of caste discrimination due to certain students reserving a portion of the dining hall for vegetarians; students following meat-based diets at the IIT Hyderabad campus were also expressing concern about potentially being compelled to consume vegetarian meals in the upcoming semester if they couldn't secure registration for non-vegetarian food at the canteens.