After Bombay Shaving Company CEO, Pristyn Care Co-Founder Harsimarbir Singh bats for ‘hustle’ culture3 min read . 03:36 PM IST
As per Pristyn Care Co-Founder Harsimarbir Singh, his company uses ‘early on to filter for Special Driven people’.
As per Pristyn Care Co-Founder Harsimarbir Singh, his company uses ‘early on to filter for Special Driven people’.
Harsimarbir Singh, Co-Founder at Pristyn Care, has shared the process of shortlisting a candidate and called it “Interesting Interview hacks" that the company uses “early on to filter for Special Driven people". The list that he shared has drawn harsh criticism on social media.
Harsimarbir Singh, Co-Founder at Pristyn Care, has shared the process of shortlisting a candidate and called it “Interesting Interview hacks" that the company uses “early on to filter for Special Driven people". The list that he shared has drawn harsh criticism on social media.
The debate started when CEO of Bombay Shaving Company Shantanu Deshpande advised freshers to work "18 hours a day for at least 4-5 years", to which he received harsh criticism on social media. Deshpande later stated that his message wasn't meant to be taken literally after receiving a lot of backlash.
The debate started when CEO of Bombay Shaving Company Shantanu Deshpande advised freshers to work "18 hours a day for at least 4-5 years", to which he received harsh criticism on social media. Deshpande later stated that his message wasn't meant to be taken literally after receiving a lot of backlash.
Now, Harsimarbir Singh has said that his company rings the candidate at 8.00 am - to request for Interview to find out if they are early risers, schedules telephonic interviews (first round) at 11.00 pm to check if they are late workers and gets the candidates to do a detailed business case to see their real-world thinking.
Now, Harsimarbir Singh has said that his company rings the candidate at 8.00 am - to request for Interview to find out if they are early risers, schedules telephonic interviews (first round) at 11.00 pm to check if they are late workers and gets the candidates to do a detailed business case to see their real-world thinking.
The Pristyn Care co-founder also says that the company gets the candidate to spend 6-8 hours in the office to see their culture and patience, does in-person Interviews at 9.00 pm to check if they can work long working hours and regularly does Sunday interviews to find out their extraordinary commitment. He also says that, for outstation candidates, the company asks them to show up the next day to see their “Hustle".
The Pristyn Care co-founder also says that the company gets the candidate to spend 6-8 hours in the office to see their culture and patience, does in-person Interviews at 9.00 pm to check if they can work long working hours and regularly does Sunday interviews to find out their extraordinary commitment. He also says that, for outstation candidates, the company asks them to show up the next day to see their “Hustle".
Also Read: Some American workers embracing concept of ‘quiet quitting’
Also Read: Some American workers embracing concept of ‘quiet quitting’
When a screenshot of his post was shared on Twitter, the reactions poured in. One user said that it was a “classic example of techies being subjected to harassment" while another one suggested, “First thing to avoid the job if someone schedules a call outside working hours."
When a screenshot of his post was shared on Twitter, the reactions poured in. One user said that it was a “classic example of techies being subjected to harassment" while another one suggested, “First thing to avoid the job if someone schedules a call outside working hours."
Singh earlier defended the “18-hour" work culture in a LinkedIn post. He wrote that, if you read the biographies of extraordinarily successful people like Dhiru Bhai Ambani, Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar, Jeff Bezos and Christiano Ronaldo, you’ll find something in common. He mentions those “common" things as long working hours, missed family events, tremendous number of failures, toughest conditions pulling down and working when other peers were relaxing.
Singh earlier defended the “18-hour" work culture in a LinkedIn post. He wrote that, if you read the biographies of extraordinarily successful people like Dhiru Bhai Ambani, Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar, Jeff Bezos and Christiano Ronaldo, you’ll find something in common. He mentions those “common" things as long working hours, missed family events, tremendous number of failures, toughest conditions pulling down and working when other peers were relaxing.
The hustle culture prioritises work over everything else. Long workdays are celebrated while time-off is viewed as being lazy. Promoters of hustle culture frequently write and speak passionately about toiling away. expressing the idea that, when it comes to success, effort and the readiness to make sacrifices trump talent.
The hustle culture prioritises work over everything else. Long workdays are celebrated while time-off is viewed as being lazy. Promoters of hustle culture frequently write and speak passionately about toiling away. expressing the idea that, when it comes to success, effort and the readiness to make sacrifices trump talent.
As per Deloitte’s “Workplace Burnout Survey" of 1,000 full-time US professionals, According to 77% of respondents, employee burnout has occurred at their present employment. Uncontrollable stress or frustration, according to 91% of respondents, has a negative effect on the calibre of their work. As per 83% of respondents, burnout at work can harm one's interpersonal connections. Almost 70% of professionals believe their bosses might be doing more to prevent or lessen burnout inside their company.
As per Deloitte’s “Workplace Burnout Survey" of 1,000 full-time US professionals, According to 77% of respondents, employee burnout has occurred at their present employment. Uncontrollable stress or frustration, according to 91% of respondents, has a negative effect on the calibre of their work. As per 83% of respondents, burnout at work can harm one's interpersonal connections. Almost 70% of professionals believe their bosses might be doing more to prevent or lessen burnout inside their company.