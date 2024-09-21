After brief ban, Bangladesh approves export of Hilsa fish to India ahead of Durga Puja

The Bangladesh government announced on Saturday that it has allowed the export of 3,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish to India ahead of 10-day-long auspicious Durga Puja celebrations.

Bangladesh Commerce Ministry, in a release, said, “The government has approved the export of Hilsa fish to India in light of the upcoming Durga Puja.”

It is important to note that there was a huge shortage of celebrated Hilsa fish in India, and the prices exceeded expectationsin the country after the military-backed interim government in Dhaka banned the export of hilsa (ilish) fish to India.

According to the order signed by Sultana Akhtar, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, this decision aims to cater to the requests of various exporters. The statement specified that the export of 3,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish has been approved, provided that all prescribed conditions are met.

The ministry has instructed applicants to submit their requests to the Deputy Secretary of the Exports-2 Branch by noon on September 24. It emphasized that applications submitted after this deadline will not be accepted, and those who have already applied need not resubmit.

Hilsa fish, known as the national fish of Bangladesh, is highly regarded for its flavor and is celebrated through Hilsa festivals in various supermarkets across Dhaka. It is also popular in West Bengal, India.