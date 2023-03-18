After BSF, ex-Agniveers will now get 10% reservation in CISF

In June last year, the Central government unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 in the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. Those recruited under the scheme are known as Agniveers. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.