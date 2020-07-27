After bulk drug schemes, govt to now focus on plan to boost pharma R&D

NEW DELHI: With the scheme for making India self-reliant in bulk drug supply now underway, the Department of Pharmaceuticals will now shift its focus to encouraging research and development of novel drugs in India with a new policy aimed at promoting it, pharmaceutical secretary P.D. Vaghela said on Monday.

“We are the third largest pharmaceutical industry in the world by volume but 13th largest by value. The only way we can increase value is by drug discovery and we are working on a policy for it," Vaghela said at the sidelines of the launch of guidelines for schemes to boost bulk drug and medical device production.

The government has set up a committee chaired by Vaghela, and includes officials from Indian Council of Medical Research, department of science and technology, and industry officials like Biocon chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj Patel, among others, he said.

Queries sent to spokespersons of Biocon and Zydus Cadila were unanswered at the time of publishing.

Vaghela said that the committee will come up with suggestions on schemes and incentives for pharmaceutical companies to conduct research and for increasing coordination between research institutes of the country for drug discovery.

The government on Monday issued the guidelines for the production-linked incentive (PLI) and manufacturing cluster schemes for boosting domestic production of bulk drugs and medical devices, with an aim to reduce dependence on imports, especially for bulk drugs from China.

“As you know, the coronavirus crisis has exposed the weakness in global supply chains and this poses a threat to the health security of the country... It was felt that domestic production of APIs and medical devices have to be ramped up in order to eliminate any risk to the health security in the future," union minister for chemicals and fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said at a press conference on Monday.

The scheme will provide incentives for pharmaceutical firms in India to scale up domestic production of 41 critical bulk drugs, for which majority of the supplies are imported.

Under the ₹6,940-crore bulk drug PLI scheme, financial incentives will be given for six years to up to 136 manufacturers selected under the scheme as a fixed percentage of their domestic sales of these 41 products manufactured locally with anywhere between 70-90% of domestic value addition.

In case of fermentation-based products, the rate of incentive is 20% of incremental sales for first four years, 15% for the fifth year and 5% for the sixth year. In case of chemically synthesised products, rate of incentive is 10% for all six years. Minimum threshold for investment to qualify for the incentive varies from ₹20 crore to ₹400 crore.

Under the ₹3,420 crore medical device PLI, the incentive will be 5% on incremental sales in the financial years 2021-22 to 2025-26, with a minimum investment threshold of ₹180 crore.

The government is open to including micro, small and medium enterprises in the scheme in partnership with larger firms, Vaghela said at the press conference.

Under schemes for promotion for four medical device and three bulk drug parks, which are manufacturing clusters that will be set up by the government with common facilities, the Centre will select states based on the charges for utility, the amount of land provided, suitability of location in environmental terms and transport connectivity, as per the guidelines.

“These schemes have a gestation period. Like bulk drug parks can only come after two years... At present, APIs are manufactured (elsewhere) and we are importing, but in the long term, this problem will be solved," Vaghela said.

