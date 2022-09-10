After Burberry T-shirt, now it's Rahul Gandhi's shoes, watch1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 09:57 PM IST
On Saturday, many questioned about the blue pair of sneakers Gandhi was wearing.
Rahul Gandhi's Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is drawing flak from every quarter. On Friday, BJP members mocked Congressman Rahul Gandhi claiming that he was wearing a ₹41,000 Burberry T-shirt while taking part in the campaign. And now he is being trolled for his shoes with many taunting about its price and the brand.