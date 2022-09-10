After Burberry T-shirt, now it's Rahul Gandhi's shoes, watch

The BJP on Friday attacked the Congress on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issue of inflation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', was himself wearing a T-shirt worth ₹41,257 and that too of a foreign brand when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading the mission of 'make-in India'. "The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing a foreign T-shirt," Amit Shah said.