Home / News / India /  After Burberry T-shirt, now it's Rahul Gandhi's shoes, watch

1 min read . 09:57 PM ISTLivemint

On Saturday, many questioned about the blue pair of sneakers Gandhi was wearing.

Rahul Gandhi's Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is drawing flak from every quarter. On Friday, BJP members mocked Congressman Rahul Gandhi claiming that he was wearing a 41,000 Burberry T-shirt while taking part in the campaign. And now he is being trolled for his shoes with many taunting about its price and the brand.

The BJP on Friday attacked the Congress on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issue of inflation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', was himself wearing a T-shirt worth 41,257 and that too of a foreign brand when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading the mission of 'make-in India'. "The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing a foreign T-shirt," Amit Shah said.

Upon checking the official website of Burberry, we have found that its India site doesn’t show the price as it “does not ship to India". The US website shows that the price of the said t-shirt is $480, which is roughly around 38,000 at the present rate.

And following this, on Saturday, many questioned about the blue pair of sneakers Gandhi was wearing.

I like@RahulGandhi's shoe very much and I am planning to buy this.. Could you pls ask your IT cell to find the brand and price of this? You guys are an expert in finding "Shoes" na, one saidx

Another added, Rahul Gandhi please tell me the model number of this shoe which I want to get.

It's better you people restrict with commenting on his costumes. Today's TShirt & Shoe. Let us know the prices pls. Very importantly for shoe - which is favourite for your group.

