After CBI raids on Sisodia house, CM Kejriwal skips meeting with LG Saxena

Delhi LG VK Saxena filed a complaint with the CBI in July this year, asking them to investigate a number of processes that were allegedly changed to favor private liquor barons and certain people. The basis for LG Saxena's complaint was a report from the chief secretary dated July 8 that mentioned perks given to private liquor barons "in lieu of financial benefits to individuals at the highest level up to the minister in charge of excise and finance".