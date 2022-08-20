After CBI raids on Sisodia house, CM Kejriwal skips meeting with LG Saxena

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped his weekly meeting with LG VK Saxena due to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on Delhi ministers in the national capital in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
For the second time this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped his weekly meeting with LG VK Saxena due to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on Delhi ministers in the national capital in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22, according to news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
For the second time this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped his weekly meeting with LG VK Saxena due to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on Delhi ministers in the national capital in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22, according to news agency PTI.
On Friday, Kejriwal skipped the meeting with LG amid the escalated tensions over a CBI raid on his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence, while he also missed out another meeting last month when the LG recommended a probe into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
On Friday, Kejriwal skipped the meeting with LG amid the escalated tensions over a CBI raid on his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence, while he also missed out another meeting last month when the LG recommended a probe into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
In Delhi, the policy was implemented by the Kejriwal government with the opening of liquor shops across the city by private vendors selected through auction in November 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Delhi, the policy was implemented by the Kejriwal government with the opening of liquor shops across the city by private vendors selected through auction in November 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AAP sources told PTI that there was no scheduled meeting due to the Janmashtami festival yesterday, however LG office sources claimed that Delhi CM did not come for the meeting with Saxena.
AAP sources told PTI that there was no scheduled meeting due to the Janmashtami festival yesterday, however LG office sources claimed that Delhi CM did not come for the meeting with Saxena.
So far, the federal agency had conducted raids at 31 locations across the country, including the Sisodia house over alleged irregularities in the execution of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The CBI sleuths have also registered a case against 15 people including Manish Sisodia, several Excise officials, and liquor traders.
So far, the federal agency had conducted raids at 31 locations across the country, including the Sisodia house over alleged irregularities in the execution of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The CBI sleuths have also registered a case against 15 people including Manish Sisodia, several Excise officials, and liquor traders.
CBI raids Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia's residence
Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, faces charges of corruption in the liquor policy. The charges have been refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration. The AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a verbal battle as a result of the raids.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CBI raids Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia's residence
Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, faces charges of corruption in the liquor policy. The charges have been refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration. The AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a verbal battle as a result of the raids.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi LG VK Saxena filed a complaint with the CBI in July this year, asking them to investigate a number of processes that were allegedly changed to favor private liquor barons and certain people. The basis for LG Saxena's complaint was a report from the chief secretary dated July 8 that mentioned perks given to private liquor barons "in lieu of financial benefits to individuals at the highest level up to the minister in charge of excise and finance".
Delhi LG VK Saxena filed a complaint with the CBI in July this year, asking them to investigate a number of processes that were allegedly changed to favor private liquor barons and certain people. The basis for LG Saxena's complaint was a report from the chief secretary dated July 8 that mentioned perks given to private liquor barons "in lieu of financial benefits to individuals at the highest level up to the minister in charge of excise and finance".
The investigating agency named 15 suspects, including Sisodia, in an FIR, filed in the case. The raid on Sisodia's home occurred in conjunction with claims that Delhi's excise policy had abnormalities; this occurred as tensions between the two parties were rising as they prepared to compete in the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
The investigating agency named 15 suspects, including Sisodia, in an FIR, filed in the case. The raid on Sisodia's home occurred in conjunction with claims that Delhi's excise policy had abnormalities; this occurred as tensions between the two parties were rising as they prepared to compete in the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
“We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now, many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for agood education in the country," Sisodia tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now, many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for agood education in the country," Sisodia tweeted.