After CBSE re-evaluation, Ranchi student Avni Kejriwal secures rare 500/500, tops Jharkhand

A Class 12 student from Ranchi has drawn attention after achieving a rare academic milestone following the CBSE re-evaluation process. Avni Kejriwal, a Commerce student at DPS Sail Township, secured a perfect 500 out of 500 marks in her five core subjects after her answer sheets were reviewed.

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The revised result has placed her among a select group of students to achieve full marks across all main subjects in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations.

Full Marks Across Five Main Subjects According to the updated marksheet, Avni scored 100 marks each in English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Applied Mathematics. She also earned 99 marks in Graphics, which she had taken as an additional subject.

Her achievement came after she opted for re-evaluation of her answer sheets, a decision she says was guided by confidence in her preparation and performance during the examinations.

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Confidence In Preparation Led To Re-Evaluation Avni said she had full confidence in her preparation and exam performance, which is why she decided to apply for re-evaluation. The updated marks confirmed her belief and helped her achieve a perfect score in Class 12.

The outcome has sparked discussions among students and parents about the significance of the re-evaluation process, particularly for those who believe their performance may not have been accurately reflected in the initial results.

Family Credits Consistent Hard Work Her parents attributed the achievement to years of dedication and discipline. They said Avni had been sincere towards her studies from the beginning and reached the milestone through consistent hard work.

Her father, Mitesh Kejriwal, is a businessman, while her mother, Poonam Kejriwal, is a homemaker.

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Sharing her happiness, Avni gave credit for her success to her parents, teachers and her mentor Sachit Sir. She said their support and guidance played an important role in her journey.

Eyes On Higher Studies And Business Management Having completed her Class 12 examinations with a perfect score, Avni is now looking ahead to her higher education plans. She aims to pursue a career in business management and has already appeared for the CUET UG 2026 examination.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is used by several universities across the country for undergraduate admissions, making it a key step in her academic journey.

A Story That Resonates With Students Avni's achievement has become a source of inspiration for many students preparing for board examinations and competitive entrance tests. Her journey highlights the role of self-belief, perseverance and consistent effort in academic success.

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The Ranchi student's perfect score following re-evaluation also serves as a reminder that students who are confident about their performance should carefully review their options after results are declared.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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