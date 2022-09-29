After Centre bans PFI, these states declare Popular Front of India unlawful

PFI ban: The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.
PFI News: After the Central Government declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years, other states followed suit.
The state governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have issued notifications declaring the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association.
As reported by news agency ANI, the Maharashtra govt issued an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association.
Apart from this, the official Twitter account of PFI has also been withheld in India by the social media platform "in response to a legal demand", a day after the Centre banned the outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for "terror links". The government had yesterday ordered the blocking of all the social media traces of the banned outfit, including its Twitter, YouTube channels, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.
Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".
Imposing a ban on PFI, the Kerala government states, "The power which has been directed to be exercised by the State Government under section 7 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, stands delegated to the District Magistrate/ Commissioner of Police/ Superintendent of Police concerned, within their jurisdiction."
"The power which has been directed to be exercised by the State Government under section 8 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, stands delegated to the District Magistrate/Commissioner of Police/ Superintendent of Police concerned, within their jurisdiction," it further added.
The Tamil Nadu government in its order stated, "The Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby directs that all the powers which are exercisable by the Government of Tamil Nadu under sections 7 and 8 of the said Act in relation to the aforesaid unlawful association, namely "Popular Front of India (PEI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala" shall also be exercised by the Commissioners of Police in the Cities and by the District Collectors elsewhere."
The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an 'unlawful association'," reads the notification.
"The Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the UAPA have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Office."
Following the ban on the PFI, the Kerala state general secretary of the outfit Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that the organisation has been dissolved.
"All PFI members and the public are informed that the PFI has been dissolved. MHA has issued a notification banning PFI. As law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organization accepts the decision," said Sattar.
Opposing the order, the PFI-affiliated Campus Front of India has called the ban on them as undemocratic & anti-constitutional. They said that the order will be challenged in court.
In a tweet, the CFI wrote, "CFI will be stopping all activities of the organisation in India with immediate effect... all allegations will be challenged in court."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "decisive and bold". He also said that the government will deal firmly with anyone with a "divisive or disruptive design" against India. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday lauded the Centre for its action and said that asserted that there is no place for terrorism in the new India. Some ministers also called for a ban on RSS. Congress MP from Malappuram, Kodikunnil Suresh, said, “We demand for RSS also to get banned. PFI ban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI? Earlier senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh while denouncing the violence perpetrated by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala, lashed out at the RSS and VHP as well, calling them "ek hi thali ke chatte batte" while also demanding action against "all those who spread hatred and violence.
