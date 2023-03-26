The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a 4% increase in the dearness allowance of the state employees and pensioners who will now receive a 42% DA with effect from January 1, 2023. Earlier, 38% DA was being given to them, according to the news agency PTI.

About eight lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners will be benefitted from the decision, an official statement said, adding that this benefit will also be payable to the work-charged, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees.

The state government will bear a financial burden of about ₹1,640 crore annually with this increase, the statement read.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Centre announced a DA, but it is implemented after a long time, while the Rajasthan government ensures immediate payment of the increased amount along with the announcement.

Centre announces 4% hike in DA of govt employees

The Union cabinet on Friday approved an additional instalment of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners respectively, effectively raising the DA and DR from 1 January amid elevated inflation.

The additional instalment would represent an increase of 4 percentage points over the existing rate of 38% on the basic pay or pension to compensate for the price rise. The DA now stands at 42%.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief would be ₹12,815.60 crore per annum.

The move would benefit about 4.75 million central government employees and 6.97 million pensioners.

Reportedly, the DA will be paid at the updated rate of 42% with the March salary, while arrears will be provided for the months of January and February.

(With PTI inputs)