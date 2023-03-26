After Centre, Rajasthan govt hikes DA by 4% for state employees, pensioners1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 06:25 AM IST
The state employees and pensioners in Rajasthan will now receive 42% dearness allowance.
The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a 4% increase in the dearness allowance of the state employees and pensioners who will now receive a 42% DA with effect from January 1, 2023. Earlier, 38% DA was being given to them, according to the news agency PTI.
