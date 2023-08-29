After Chandrayaan-3 success, Isro to launch solar mission on 2 Sept3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:25 AM IST
The mission aims to study solar characteristics and their impact on earth and space weather and is expected to boost India's reputation in the global space race and attract international investors to the country's private space sector
NEW DELHI: After India’s successful moon landing last week, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), India’s central space agency, confirmed the launch of its upcoming mission to study the sun, called Aditya-L1, on 2 September. The launch will take place from Isro’s Sriharikota launch base at a scheduled time of 11:50 AM, aboard Isro’s most-used launch rocket, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)’s C57 mission.