After Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon, PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru today1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:29 AM IST
PM Modi will visit ISRO in Bengaluru after Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the lunar surface, making India the fourth country to achieve this.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka's Bengaluru today, August 25, to meet the team of ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
