After chasing volumes, cement cos hike prices

New Delhi: After a lull, cement makers have begun raising prices in September, expecting growing construction demand to sustain with the south-west monsoon drawing to a close. However, it remains to be seen if higher prices will stick, and give the much-needed push to profitability.

In September, companies raised prices by ₹10-35 per 50kg bag, analysts at Jefferies India Ltd said, after an interaction with dealers. The price hike follows 1-2% month-on-month decline in the price in August, and stable prices until then.

The June quarter saw strong demand for cement, but instead of raising prices, companies chose to push volumes and expand the market shares. Consequently, there was little improvement in profitability. Average June quarter cement price at ₹355 was slightly lower than ₹358 in January-March, and significantly lower than ₹365 a year ago.

Therefore, better prices in the current quarter (July-September) will be necessary to support cement companies’ earnings and operating performance. In the June quarter, operating profits (profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 42 companies fell by 7.5% sequentially (during Q1) with raw material costs remaining almost flat.

For cement makers, raw material prices remained volatile. Data from Yes Securities showed that pet coke and imported coal prices was range-bound between $100 a tonne and $120 a tonne. In August, pet coke and imported coal prices rose by 17% and 9% month-on-month, respectively, said analysts at Yes Securities.

Hence, price hikes and absorption of these hikes will be key to improved earnings outlook for cement manufacturers.

Considering a 15-20% uptick in input prices in the past two months, absorption of price hikes will be required to sustain or upgrade consensus earnings estimates, said analysts at Emkay Research.

The absorption of price hikes by industry participants of ₹10-35/bag (expected to be on the higher side in the East region) for September, will be known in a few days, said analysts at Emkay. Analysts at Jefferies also said that price hikes have been announced in east, west and central regions, and absorption of these price hikes need to be seen.

Eastern India had seen maximum pressure on prices with new capacities coming up. At ₹326 a bag, prices there averaged much lower than the all-India average of ₹355 during Q1. Hence, the eastern region has seen a major price hike of up to ₹35 this month. There is possibility of another such hike later this month in West Bengal and Bihar, analysts said.

Cement prices in the rest of the regions mostly remained stable in August. If the price hikes materialise in September (without factoring in the second round of price increases proposed in the eastern region) there is a possibility of a marginal sequential increase for all-India average in Q2 FY24, said analysts at Jefferies, against their initial estimate of 1-2% sequential decline for the September quarter.

On the positive side, demand remains impressive and lower rainfall has meant that volume was better during the ongoing quarter. Industry volumes have likely grown in high single digits month-on-month in August, owing to the lower intensity of rains. Volumes have likely grown in low teens year-on-year in July-August.