After Chinese robot dog row, Galgotias University’s Neha Singh now ‘Open to Work’ on LinkedIn

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh – who is embroiled in a controversy after allegedly exhibiting a made-in-China robotic dog as her own innovation - appears to have changed her LinkedIn settings to “Open to Work” following the development.

Singh, whose LinkedIn bio claims that her core strength is “verbal fluency,” had stated that her remarks at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital about the robot’s ownership were “misinterpreted.”

“I have always believed that communication is more than just a skill — it is a force that shapes identity, builds confidence, and opens doors. With a natural flair for language, articulation, and stage presence, I have spent years helping individuals unlock their voice and express themselves with clarity and impact.

My core strengths lie in verbal fluency, vocabulary building, public speaking, and written communication. Whether it’s training students for GD-PI, compering high-stakes events, or designing communication workshops, I bring energy, structure, and intent to every interaction.

What sets me apart is not just my command of language, but my ability to connect, inspire, and elevate others through it. I enjoy working with learners at various stages — guiding them to communicate with confidence, professionalism, and authenticity,” reads Singh’s bio on the networking site.

The Greater Noida University has apologised for the incident and has also clarified that Neha Singh, who was stationed at the pavilion and introduced the RoboDog as 'Orion', was “ill-informed” about the technical origins of the showcased product.

The university also said that Professor Neha Singh, in her “enthusiasm of being on camera”, gave “factually incorrect information”.

What happened? A video from the event, which rapidly went viral, showed Professor Neha Singh presenting the robot as “Orion,” sparking speculation online over whether it was being portrayed as an in-house innovation.

Responding to the controversy, Singh acknowledged that the situation may have intensified due to the manner in which the presentation was delivered at the summit. She said her introduction of the robot was made with enthusiasm in a fast-paced setting, which could have resulted in misinterpretation.

She clarified that there was never any intention to imply that the robotic dog had been developed by the university. Instead, she maintained that the device was brought in purely as a demonstration tool, aimed at inspiring students to create something more advanced on their own.