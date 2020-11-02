After Congress, non-BJP  states  explore ways to fight farm laws

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi have taken a cue from the Congress-ruled states of Punjab , Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and started a consultation process with stakeholders to introduce legislative changes in Jharkhand and Maharashtra to counter the central farm laws. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also holding discussions to explore ways to stop implementing the central laws in West Bengal.

After the decision of the Congress governments in states, the Opposition is now spreading to alliance party members and like-minded parties that came together against the farm laws during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has urged all legislators to join his delegation on Wednesday to request President Ram Nath Kovind for swift assent to the farm bills passed in the Assembly, to step up pressure on the Union government. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a former member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has like Congress opposed the central farm laws.

“We are going to bring similar bills to negate the central laws. It could be on the same lines of what the Congress-ruled states have done since there is an available framework to work around. More clarity could emerge after the current round of by-elections get over by mid-month," a senior leader from Jharkhand said requesting anonymity.

Punjab was the first state to bring in such a legislative framework. Chhattisgarh passed a bill last week that seeks to protect farmers from fluctuating market prices. Rajasthan on Saturday passed three bills to negate the central laws.

Maharashtra, too, is holding discussions with farm bodies and farm labour unions to take their views on the issue.

“Like Punjab and Rajasthan, we too are doing a study on provisions of the bill by talking to stakeholders. The idea is to negate through a well approached manner the tenets of the central bills, which hurt the farm sector. The process is still on and we will know in some time what is the framework in which we will negate them," a senior state minister from Maharashtra said requesting anonymity.

The passage of farm laws had rocked the monsoon session of Parliament leading to suspension of a few opposition members of the Rajya Sabha.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had said a month ago that she would be deliberate with officials on TMC’s course of action on the bills .

“TMC has been very vocal over the issue and we have opposed it in Parliament, too. Discussions are going on within the party on how to take this forward," said a senior party leader, also requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties continued to step up pressure on the Centre by opposing the farm bills in their poll campaign for the Bihar polls. PM Narendra Modi has raised the issue during his campaign, saying that it will benefit farmers and has claimed that the Opposition is trying to benefit intermediaries.

“I am pained that farmers in the country are being attacked. If there are less mandis, then increase it and if there are flaws in the minimum support price, then rectify it. But do not destroy the entire system... I am confident that the PM will reconsider the three laws in view of the sentiments of farmers, as these laws will weaken the country’s foundation," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said at an event marking Chhattisgarh’s statehood day on Sunday.

anuja@livemint.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via